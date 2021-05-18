Woman shot dead in Orangi Town

A woman was shot dead on Monday at her house in Orangi Town apparently due to personal enmity. The incident took place at a house located in Baloch Goth in Orangi Town on the night between Sunday and Monday. Reacting to the information, police and rescuers reached the property and transported the body to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for an autopsy where it was identified to be that of 25-year-old Atiya, wife of Dildar Kalhoro.

The woman hailed from Mirpurkhas and her husband used to work at a private company in Karachi, police said, adding that the she had married about three-and-a-half years ago and the couple had no child.

The couple had shifted to a rented house in Orangi Town a few days before the Eidul Fitr. Police also recorded the statement of the victim’s husband who said he was present at the house when the incident took place.

The husband said he was in bathroom when he heard gunshots and later saw his wife in a pool of blood on the charpoy. He added that he also saw four men fleeing the house and his wife was killed over personal enmity. The police have nominated four relatives of the victim in the FIR. Further investigations are under way.