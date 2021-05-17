Coronavirus takes another 76 lives

ISLAMABAD: The national tally of active COVID-19 cases recorded on Sunday was 68,819 with 2,379 new cases during the last 24 hours.

According to the latest update issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 5,288 virus patients recovered and 76 died.

Most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There were 4,376 infected patients under treatment in critical care in various COVID dedicated healthcare facilities. The national positivity ratio during past 24 hours was recorded 7.82 percent.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Lahore 56 percent, Multan 73 percent, Bahawalpur 46 percent and Peshawar 39 percent.

The maximum Oxygen beds were also occupied in four major areas of Gujranwala 62 percent, Peshawar 45 percent, Swabi 45 percent and Multan 59 percent.

Around 576 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 30,402 tests were conducted across the country on Saturday, including 11,743 in Sindh, 12,862 in Punjab, 3,446 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 1,190 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 500 in Balochistan, 283 in GB, and 378 in AJK.

Around 788,768 people have recovered so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 877,130 cases have been detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment patients so far, including AJK 18,231, Balochistan 23,831, GB 5,418, ICT 79,123, KP 126,787, Punjab 325,662 and Sindh 298,078.

Around 19,543 deaths have been recorded countrywide since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,794 perished in Sindh, 9,367 in Punjab, 3,766 in KP, 731 in ICT, 264 in Balochistan, 107 in GB and 514 in AJK on Saturday.

A total of 12,444,042 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 639 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities.

Around 4,803 corona patients are admitted to hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has asked all those people who are above 30 years of age to get vaccinated as soon as possible. In a message on Sunday, NCOC asked the above 30 people to register themselves by sending their CNIC number to 1166 prior to visiting a vaccination center.

“Walk-in facility for people above 40 years of age also needs prior registration,” NCOC added in its public awareness message.

In a social media campaign, the NCOC said vaccines protected individuals and communities.

“Vaccination not only protects you, it also protects those who cannot be vaccinated,” it mentioned.