PM to discuss placing Shehbaz on ECL in meeting today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will convene a meeting of the party and government members today (Monday) at the Prime Minister House to discuss several important issues concerning the political environment in the country.

During the meeting, the matter of placing the PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif's name on the Exit Control List (ECL) will come under discussion. Aside from that, the premier will also issue guidelines related to the government's strategy to deal with the opposition.

Moreover, the ongoing Israeli atrocities in Palestine and Pakistan's role in voicing its support and concerns for Gazans on an international level will also be discussed, Geo News reported.

Commenting on the matter, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid said that Shehbaz Sharif's name has been placed on the Provisional National Identification List and he is not on a blacklist, as is the common misconception. He said Shehbaz’s name has not been placed on the ECL yet.

“The cabinet has approved the inclusion of Shehbaz Sharif on the ECL as he’s trying to flee the country,” Shaikh Rashid said.

“Nawaz Sharif still hasn’t come back and now Shehbaz Sharif wants to leave too,” he said.

He said that the government will challenge the Lahore High Court (LHC) decision to allow Shehbaz to go abroad for treatment, in the Supreme Court, today.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that Shehbaz Sharif is trying to escape from the country despite the fact that the senior leadership of PMLN was declared absconder by the courts.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Nawaz Sharif went abroad for taking medical treatment but he did not take single injection from any hospital in London for the purpose till date. He said when PMLN leadership was facing cases in the country they all became sick, but soon after landing on foreign land, all the diseases were vanished within a blink of an eye.

The minister alleged that the PMLN is habitual for looting the national wealth and it had made massive corruption during its previous governments.

Reacting on Maryam Nawaz Sharif address in Sheikhupura on Sunday, he said it was unfortunate that Maryam is defending PMLN MNA Javed Latif who had allegedly given anti-Pakistan statement, and is facing a case in that regard.