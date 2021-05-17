Traders back in business from today

Islamabad : The business activities would be resumed in Islamabad and Rawalpindi today (Monday) after relaxation of lockdown restrictions imposed on Eid shoppers from May 8 to 16 to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Saqib, a shopkeeper in Aabpara market vowed to resume routine business activities by strictly following the COVID-19 prevention guidelines.

He appreciated the government’s efforts lockdown for ensuring the safety of people during Eid holidays.

“We enjoyed with the family at home and everyone tried best to enjoy by strictly following the SOPs,” he said.

Ibrar Ahmad, a resident of G-7/2 said that everyone remained alert with SOPs during Eid holidays for safety from the deadly virus.

Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Fiazbad said that ensuring the safety of each other at every level is the responsibility of all citizens. “We should remain alert after Eid holidays against deadly coronavirus for final victory", he said.

It is also pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Capital Territory Administration has issued new restrictions, allowing the markets to operate till 8 pm from May 17. The civil administration has resumed all type of public transport with 50 per cent occupancy.