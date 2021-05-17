Wise decision

The government’s decision to impose a lockdown across the country during Eid holidays was wise. Even though many people attended social gatherings, such meetings were relatively less risky than huge crowds at public places. It is true that many people weren’t happy with the decision. However, for the health and safety of people, the authorities had to take this harsh step.

We sincerely hope that the next Eid will be Covid-19-free, and we will be able to enjoy it with more enthusiasm. Till then, people should continue follow SOPs and take precautionary measures. Also, those who are eligible for the vaccine must get themselves vaccinated.

Asif Ali

Lahore