TV legend Farooq Qaiser laid to rest

ISLAMABAD: TV legend Farooq Qaiser was laid to rest in Islamabad on Saturday a day after he died of cardiac arrest at the age of 75. Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed condolences over the death of TV artist Farooq Qaiser and also PTI worker Zahid who died due to coronavirus. Funeral prayer of Farooq Qaiser was attended by politicians, artists and members of civil society before his burial in Islamabad's H-11 graveyard, reported Geo News.

He was born October 31, 1945 in Lahore. He was a Pakistani artist, newspaper columnist, TV show director, puppeteer, script writer and voice over actor. He also wrote some comic books. He was well known for his fictional puppet Uncle Sargam introduced in 1976 in children's television show Kaliyan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was saddened to learn about the death of artist and columnist Farooq Qaiser. “Saddened to learn about the death of Farooq Qaiser, who was not just a performer but would constantly raise awareness about social injustices and issues. My condolences and prayers go to his family,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Posting his image, the premier also condoled the death of a PTI worker, who died of the coronavirus. He tweeted to condole, “today we lost a dedicated young PTI worker Zahid Mohmand to COVID-19.

Zahid worked to organise our party at grass-root level in Peshawar. My condolences & prayers go to his family. Everyone must follow pandemic SOPs & wear mask”.