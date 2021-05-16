Eid celebrated in KP with religious fervor

PESHAWAR: The Eidul Fitr was celebrated in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with religious zeal and fervor. Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan celebrated Eid in the provincial capital. Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited Zamong Kor, a model institute for destitute children on the first day of the festivity. He spent quiet time with the children in the institute and distributed Eid gifts amongst them.

Provincial Cabinet members Hisham Inamullah and Karan Bangash Members Provincial Assembly Arbab Wasim and Rabia Basri were also present on the occasion.

Talking to reporters, Mahmood Khan said that the government would take utmost care of the children as they deserved special attention.

The chief minister said that it was a matter of immense pleasure for the whole nation that Eidul Fitr was celebrated the same day across the country. He condemned the Israeli atrocities on the innocent Palestinians and said that Pakistan would continue its political, moral and diplomatic support to Palestinians in their just cause. Mahmood Khan made an appeal to the citizens to celebrate Eid in a simple manner and strictly observe the corona SOPs.