Chitral lawmakers vow to get land settlement issues resolved

BOONI: Member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali and Member Provincial Assembly Hidayatur Rehman on Saturday assured the dwellers of Booni that they would make efforts to resolve issues related to land settlement, especially the dispute over the Qaqlasht plateau.

Speaking at a meeting of local elders in Booni, MNA Abdul Akbar and MPA Hidayatur Rehman said the lawmakers said they would also try to arrange a meeting of the local people with the chief minister to expedite the formation of a commission, already announced by the government, to resolve the land settlement issues.

The MPA asked the people of Booni to wait for the formation of the commission to resolve the issues peacefully. “If the government fails to resolve the issue as promised he would also join them in their peaceful project,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Sultan Nigah, Shah Wazir Lal, Sardar Hakim, Salamat Khan, Maulana Muhammad Javed, Shahabuddin Advocate, and others said Qaqlasht was a community land belonging to Booni, and different villages of Mulkhow.

Due to the mala fide intentions of the government, they claimed, the communities living around Qaqlasht have been deprived of their rights to utilize the land by the district administration of Upper Chitral.

They said the local people had been assured that the Commission would visit the area and remove their grievances but so far no progress has been made.