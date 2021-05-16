Journalist grieved

LAHORE : Tahir Wadood Malik, husband of Umaima Tahir Wadood, journalist who was on the staff of The News on Sunday, died here on Saturday. He was laid to rest in Lahore.

The Grief Directory (TGD) says, “Wadood, who had also been familiar with tragic loss of a loved one, was a source of great support, friendship, and candor for all of us at TGD. We had the honour to host him at one of our sessions for Summer Youth Internship Programme, where all of us - students and organisers alike - learnt a great deal from his journey, ideas, and views. We are grateful to Wadood for his presence, friendship, and support during all these years. He will truly, dearly be missed.”