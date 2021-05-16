close
Sun May 16, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

Nine injured as two groups clash on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 16, 2021

Nine people were injured as members of two groups clashed on Abdul Hassan Ispahani Road within the limits of the Sacchal police station during the Eid holidays.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, which showed police present at the scene but taking no action to prevent or stop the clash.

The fight occurred at a residential apartment on Abdul Hassan Ispahani Road and both the groups used knives, sticks and batons to attack each other. Resultantly, a total of nine people were injured. They were taken to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. Later, more contingent of police was called to control the situation.

Latest News

More From Karachi