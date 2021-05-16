Nine injured as two groups clash on Abul Hassan Ispahani Road

Nine people were injured as members of two groups clashed on Abdul Hassan Ispahani Road within the limits of the Sacchal police station during the Eid holidays.

A video of the incident also went viral on social media, which showed police present at the scene but taking no action to prevent or stop the clash.

The fight occurred at a residential apartment on Abdul Hassan Ispahani Road and both the groups used knives, sticks and batons to attack each other. Resultantly, a total of nine people were injured. They were taken to a nearby private hospital for medical treatment. Later, more contingent of police was called to control the situation.