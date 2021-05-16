Keep the city clean

The authorities in Islamabad are making efforts to keep the Margalla Hills clean. What is surprising is that these efforts were made only after the photos of the British High Commissioner went viral. In those photos, the commissioner was seen holding a bag full of garbage left behind by visitors. Why did it have to be a commissioner to highlight the importance of clean tourist spots? Why doesn’t the CDA have a proper system in place to clean the area regular?

Those visitors who are guilting of littering these places should be fined.

Cdre (r) Sajjad Ali Shah Bokhari

Islamabad