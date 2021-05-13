Marriyum censures govt’s economic policies

LAHORE: PMLN Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb said the PTI regime has brought a country to a point where it was running on soup kitchens, which was why Saudi Arabia also gave Imran its charity goods and rice bags.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Marriyum said no body will invest in a country that is not investing in itself and all avenues of development had been choked by Imran government.

She said Nawaz Sharif brought CPEC for Pakistan while the incompetent Imran brought embarrassment, charity and bags of rice. She said will this charity and rice bags pay off the debt of Rs14,000 billion.

She said during Nawaz and Shehbaz era the loaned amount was used to build metros, CPEC, innumerable development projects, inflation plummeted while employment was increased. But today, even after taking record loans, Imran government is running on charity given by foreign countries.

She said PTI must answer that PMLN left the debt at 72.5 how was it jacked up to 87.7. Pakistan's debt crossed Rs36,600 billion in February, would locking up Shehbaz again help pay this debt off, she questioned. She said,

“Year on year the debt increased by 9.6 percent. Would ranting on about Hudaibiya case pay this debt?” Fiscal debt increased because of 8 most expensive loans taken by Imran which further destroyed the economy, will preventing Shehbaz from going abroad for treatment pay this off.

Will the Rs11,000 billion debt be paid off by humiliation of Pakistan’s ambassadors abroad. She said PMLN took Rs10,000 billion in 5 years and achieved 5.8 GDP and 3 percent inflation. While Imran took over Rs11,000 billion in 3 years and gifted the country soup kitchens and handouts.