Elahi condemns Israeli attack

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi while condemning the Israeli terrorism in Palestine has said that the international community should take notice of the Israeli oppression and all Islamic countries should raise their voice against these atrocities to stop Israeli oppression.

Pakistani people stand with the Palestinian brothers and express solidarity with them. Palestinian people are bravely fighting the Israeli atrocities, Ch Pervaiz Elahi said and added that no Muslim can remain silent on the sanctity of Qibla-e-Awwal.