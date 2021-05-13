Karadzic to serve genocide term in UK jail

LONDON: Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, currently behind bars in The Hague, will serve the rest of his sentence for the Srebrenica genocide in a British prison, the government in London said on Tuesday. "We should take pride in the fact that, from UK support to secure his arrest, to the prison cell he now faces, UK has supported the 30-year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimes," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said as he announced the prison transfer.