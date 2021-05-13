close
Thu May 13, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
May 13, 2021

Karadzic to serve genocide term in UK jail

World

AFP
May 13, 2021

LONDON: Former Bosnian Serb leader Radovan Karadzic, currently behind bars in The Hague, will serve the rest of his sentence for the Srebrenica genocide in a British prison, the government in London said on Tuesday. "We should take pride in the fact that, from UK support to secure his arrest, to the prison cell he now faces, UK has supported the 30-year pursuit of justice for these heinous crimes," Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said as he announced the prison transfer.

Latest News

More From World