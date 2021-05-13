close
Thu May 13, 2021
AFP
May 13, 2021

UN slams Iraqi Kurds for ‘intimidating’ journalists

World

BAGHDAD: The UN on Wednesday accused authorities in Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region of intimidating and arbitrarily detaining journalists and activists. "Over the last year, journalists, human rights activists and protesters who questioned or criticised actions by the Kurdistan regional authorities have faced intimidation, threats, and harassment as well as arbitrary arrest and detention," the world body said.

