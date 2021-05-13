Greek comedian charged with sexual assault in #MeToo case

Athens: One of Greece’s top comedians was on Wednesday charged with sexual assault, a court source said, the latest case in a belated #MeToo awakening sparked by an Olympic medallist last year.

Petros Filippidis, whose successful theatre and TV career spanned over three decades, has been accused by female colleagues of demanding sexual favours in return for help in landing roles. He was dropped in February from a comedy series aired by state broadcaster ERT after the allegations emerged. The 57-year-old denies the claims.