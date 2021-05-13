Bike-lifter held

Islamabad The Aabpara Police held a wanted member of a bike lifting gang and recovered five stolen motorcycles worth hundreds of thousands of rupees from him, the police spokesman said. SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer assigned a task to Zonal SPs to accelerate efforts against bike-lifters. Following his directions, SP (City-Zone) Omer Khan constituted a special team under the supervision of DSP Raja Tahir Hussain including SHO Aabpara police station Saleem Raza, Sub-Inspector Gul Khan, and others. This team apprehended a bike lifter red-handed identified as Usama bin Akhtar, a resident of G-7/4 Islamabad, and recovered five stolen motorbikes from him.