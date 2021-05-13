Carnage in Kabul

At least 80 schoolgirls were martyred in a bomb attack in front of a school in Kabul. The recent attack is another grim reminder of the fact that peace in Afghanistan seems to be a distant dream. For Pakistani, the attack brought back the memories of the APS attack which claimed the lives of more than a hundred children.

This new cycle of violence has created a wave of fear in Afghanistan. Residents are thinking twice before visiting their worship places or attending social gatherings and education institutions. Violence in the country has had the worst effects on minority communities. The dream of a peaceful Afghanistan will remain distant if such attacks continue to happen. All stakeholders should come together to find a solution to this issue and work towards establishing peace in the country.

Muhammad Fayyaz Nawrha

Mianwali