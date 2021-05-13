Expensive meat

Chicken sellers have increased the price of chicken once again. One kilogramme of chicken is being sold at between Rs520 and Rs640 (Rs800 per kg for boneless chicken), showing a jump of Rs100-150 per kg. Retailers are also shying away from displaying the government-approved price list. The authorities concerned, however, haven’t taken any action against these shop owners.

Many people are unable to buy chicken meat. The Covid-19 pandemic has created so many financial difficulties for a majority of people. The authorities must pay attention to this issue and take action against those sellers who are not following the government-approved rates.

Mudasir Karim

Turbat