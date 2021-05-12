close
Wed May 12, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

Man’s funeral showered with currency notes

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 12, 2021

DASKA: Mourners Tuesday showered the funeral of an old man with currency notes here.

It was reported that currency notes were showered on the funeral and the bereaved family, including women, of Sain Rafiq.

The son of Sain Rafiq said his father had advised him to hold his funeral in a splendid manner.

The deceased was a resident of Gujranwala and it was his wish that he should be laid to rest in Daska. A large number of people, including women, attended his funeral.

Latest News