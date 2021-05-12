Pakistan not to recognise Israel: Qadri

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs Noorul Haq Qadri while attending a virtual conference of ministers from 60 Muslim countries maintained that Pakistan would never recognise illegitimate existence of Israel.

The virtual conference hosted by the Turkish government was participated by the ministers for Religious Affairs, religious leaders and Muftis from 60 Muslim countries. A Turkish minister read out a message of President Tayyip Erdogan in which he condemned the brutal act of Israeli forces against Palestinians in Gaza.

Noorul Haq Qadri while addressing the conference reiterated the resolve of the prime minister that it is a principled stand of Pakistan that Israel is an illegitimate country and the Pakistan government would never recognise its existence. He said Pakistan would continue diplomatic, moral and political support of the people of Palestine.

He maintained that an attack on Muslims of Palestine offering prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque is an attack on religious freedom and human rights. He said the United Nations and human rights organisations should raise voice against the Israeli action.