‘Efforts afoot to make Islamabad safe city’

Islamabad : Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Syed Mustafa Tanweer on Tuesday said efforts were afoot to make Islamabad the safest city as it was foremost priority of the federal capital police.

Following directions SP (Saddar-Zone) Capt. (r) Hamza Hamayun constituted special teams under supervision of DSP Sajjad Bukari including SHO Sub-Inspector Asim Ghafar and others. This team arrested a wanted member of a bike lifter gang identified as Asad Ali and recovered two stolen motorbikes from him. While the police team arrested accused Kamran and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Meanwhile, Nilore police arrested accused Aneeq and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him. Sihala police arrested two accused Abdul Waheed and Shahbaz and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Shahzad Town police arrested accused Mohib Khan and recovered 420 gram heroin from him. Industrial-Area police arrested accused Gul Zubair and recovered 315 gram hashish from him. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has appreciated the performance and directed all Station House Officers for effective crackdown against that involvement in drug peddling activities.