Tevta BoG re-constituted

LAHORE:Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) Chairperson Ali Salman Siddique has said that the Authority has re-constituted its board of governors (BoG) in order to transform itself on international lines.

In a statement issued here Tuesday, he said that new board comprised of top industrialists, best academicians and professionals. Giving the details of this newly-established 14-member board, he explained that three women are also part of the board. They are MNA Andleeb Abbas, MPA Sumera Ahmed and Director Teaching and Learning Centre, Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS) Mahreen Noon.

The government members are P&D Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Secretary Industries Wasif Khurshid, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Ahmad Sahu and secretary board COO Rai Manzoor Nasir, he said.

He named the members from private sector and said that from private sector Patron-in-Chief APTMA Ejaz Gohar, a motor vehicle company CEO Saqib H Sherazi, Chairman of a construction company Ayub Sabir Izhar, Rehan Naseem Bharera Chairman Garment City Director General University of Management and Technology (UMT) Abid Sherwani and Senior Business Strategist Saadat Ejaz are part of this board.