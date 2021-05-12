close
Wed May 12, 2021
May 12, 2021

DG Khan, Sahiwal residents to have free health insurance

Lahore

Our Correspondent
LAHORE:Punjab Specialised Healthcare Department has decided to provide free health insurance to the citizens of DG Khan and Sahiwal divisions by the end of the current month. This was stated by Specialized Healthcare Secretary Barrister Nabeel Ahmed while chairing a meeting on Tuesday. He said health insurance facility would be made available to the indoor patients. He said the facility would benefit to around 4.8million families of the two divisions, having seven districts. The facilities would be provided free-of-cost to the families on their CNICs, he said.

