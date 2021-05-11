Minority MPA distributes ‘Eidee’ among journalists

LANDIKOTAL: A Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) belonging to the minority set a precedent by distributing ‘Eidee’ among journalists in Landikotal and Jamrud subdivisions in Khyber tribal district.

MPA Wilson Wazir, who is from ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and is a social worker as well, visited Landikotal and Jamrud press clubs and handed over Rs150,000 to the office-bearers for onward distribution among all the members. Landikotal Press Club General Secretary Hazrat Umar Shinwari and Jamrud Press Club President Sajid Ali Kukikhel received the cash with thanks.

Talking to journalists, MPA Wilson Wazir said that he was born and raised in the Khyber district and had deep attachments with its people.

He said the local people respected and loved him irrespective of the fact that he was a Christian. “I am proud to be a tribal Christian and a Pakistani,” Wilson said, adding that he not only worked for the rights of the minorities, but he did his best to facilitate Muslim fellow citizens.

He said it was a moment of pride and satisfaction for him that he provided financial help to the journalists from his own pocket. Born in Landikotal, Wilson Wazir has done masters in Chemistry. He has served as a teacher at various institutions in Landikotal. Being a social worker, he has also raised voice for the rights of the minorities living in Khyber.

He has provided them domiciles for the first time, rebuilt churches, built Christian colony in Landikotal and established vocational centres for Muslim and Christian women in the last few years. He received Sitara-e-Imtiaz in 2015 for his services in the field of social work.

KP, Sindh reject monopoly to centralise transmission lines of gas companies

By Our correspondent

MARDAN: Two small provinces have rejected the monopoly to centralize the transmission line of Sui Southern Gas Pipe Lines and Sui Northern Gas Pipe Lines by the federal government and termed it as a violation of the 18th constitutional amendment.

An official of the Oil and Gas Development Corporation, on the request of anonymity, told The News that the idea floated by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) was rejected by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Sindh.

He revealed that earlier Pervez Khattak, the then chief minister of KP, had rejected the monopoly of transmission lines. The Sindh government, too, has rejected the proposal and termed it as a violation of the 18th amendment. However, he said OGRA has said that the four provinces will have their own managing directors with the authority over the production of gas but the main transmission lines would be in the control of the federal government. Sindh government has clearly rejected the idea and warned if the provincial government’s concerns were overruled, they will approach the court in this connection. He revealed that KP’s share of production of gas is much bigger than that of Punjab.