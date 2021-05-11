Said nothing illegal about Justice Isa case, Sarina, says Mansoor

ISLAMABAD: Former attorney general (AG) Anwar Mansoor Khan has said whatever he said on YouTube channel about Justice Qazi Faez Isa case and his spouse Sarina Isa was within the parameters of the law.

Sarina Isa had demanded an apology from former AG within 48 hours over what he said on the YouTube channel. In an open letter, she asked Anwar Mansoor to retract all what he said and apologise within 48 hours.

However, the ex-AG said on Monday that nothing was against the law in whatever he said about the case and the spouse of Justice Faez Isa.

“When I am saying something, it will not be against the law; so whatever I had said on the youtube channel was not outside the law,” Anwar Mansoor told The News. He said first of all he had not received any such letter yet; that’s why he could not comment on that. “I must say that I have great respect for Mrs Sarina Isa, but I have not yet received the letter. However, when I am saying something, it will not be against the law,” Anwar Mansoor added. “When I’ll receive the letter, it will be looked into as to whether it should be replied or not,” the ex-AG said, adding that right now he could not say anything about that.

Some three days back, Anwar Mansoor gave an interview to Muhammad Azhar Siddique, senior advocate Supreme Court, on his youtube channel and talked extensively on the recent SC judgment on review petitions of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and his spouse Sarina Isa. Thereafter, Sarina Isa wrote an open letter to Anwar Mansoor Khan and demanded apology from him. “You arranged to be interviewed on a YouTube channel and spoke about me. I am surprised that you do not accept the verdict of the Supreme Court before which I had placed all relevant information and which had fully exonerated me,” Sarina Isa said in her letter. “I had joined you as a named party (respondent 6) to my Review Application No 298/2020 and the Supreme Court issued notice to you,” she further said.

She said Anwar Mansoor Khan had every opportunity to deny what she stated on oath and to oppose her review, but he did not do so. “Instead, after the case was heard and decided, you once again maligned and defamed me. You also undermined the credibility and authority of the Supreme Court,” Sarina Isa added and questioned the former AG as to why he was doing so, and on whose behest? “I am quite capable of responding to your lies (once again), but two years of sustained propaganda and rebutting lies has exhausted me. And in a few days, I will be 61 years old,” Sarina Isa further said. “Your dirty tricks sent my father to the grave with a broken heart. Please now show some decency and give your lies a rest,” Sarina Isa told Anwar Mansoor Khan. “Please retract all you said and apologise within 48 hours,” she demanded.