Five burnt in shop explosion

SUKKUR: As many as five people were burnt when an explosion occurred at a cloth shop in Kandhkot district.Reports said an explosion occurred at a shop at Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Kandhkot, in which five people were burnt. The victims were identified as Rafaqat, Alam, Ashok and others, and shifted to GIMS’s burns ward in Khairpur. The police said the explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the UPS power backup battery.