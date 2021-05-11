close
Tue May 11, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

Five burnt in shop explosion

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 11, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as five people were burnt when an explosion occurred at a cloth shop in Kandhkot district.Reports said an explosion occurred at a shop at Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Kandhkot, in which five people were burnt. The victims were identified as Rafaqat, Alam, Ashok and others, and shifted to GIMS’s burns ward in Khairpur. The police said the explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the UPS power backup battery.

Latest News

More From Pakistan