Vaccination camp established at Jhang Jail

JHANG: The district health authorities Monday established a vaccination camp at district jail to administer anti-coronavirus vaccine doses to prisoners and employees. Talking to reporters, DHO Dr Adrees said the vaccination camp at the jail would inoculate inmates and jail staff.

He said during the first day of vaccination 86 prisoners of different age groups were administered anti-COVID-19 vaccine. He said 24 out of 394 employees of the jail were also vaccinated against coronavirus on the first day of the camp. The COVID-19 vaccination centres were providing services to the general public as well as health workers, he added.