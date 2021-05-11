Five more Covid-19 patients die in Faisalabad

MULTAN: Five more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital, Multan during the last 24 hours. According to the hospital sources, Askri Begum, 68, Allah Dewaya, 65, Abdul Ghafar, 78, Fateh Muhammad, 70 and Sugra Bibi, 70 had tested positive for coronavirus and were brought to the hospital where during treatment they died.

According to the hospital statistics, 255 confirmed and suspected coronavirus patients are getting treatment at the hospital. During the same period, in Multan district 1,114 people were tested and 207 tested positive for the virus and results of 6,801 people were being awaited.

In Khanewal district 27 people were tested positive for coronavirus out of 339 ones. In Vehari district some 20 people tested positive for the virus and reports of 924 people were being awaited. In Lodhran district 12 people tested positive for the virus out of 304 people and results of 2,105 people were being awaited.