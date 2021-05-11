Alleged militant held in Bannu

BANNU: The Counter-Terrorism Department, Bannu region, has arrested another alleged militant, who was involved in the suicide attack on CTD Police Station in Mandan in 2017. Taking action on intelligence-based information, the CTD arrested the alleged militant identified as Hazrat Ali alias Chaig Hafiz from Akhundan Khojari area in Bannu.

Soon after the arrest, the militant was shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.Officials said that the held militant carried a head bounty of Rs2 million announced by the KP government. He added that the accused was wanted to Bannu police in several cases of terrorism and attacks on local police.

A few days ago, the CDT had three alleged militants involved in terror activities, including the suicide attack on CTD Police Station in Mandan in 2017.The militants identified as Zafar Iqbal, Noorani Gul alias Madani and Shakoor alias Hameedi were arrested from Garaira and Khwaja Mad Mandan.The militants were allegedly affiliated to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan’s local commander Afsar Ali alias Pashtun and commander Ilyas alias Qari Bilal Group.