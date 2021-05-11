Lahore couple found murdered in house

LAHORE: Some unidentified suspects killed an elderly couple under mysterious circumstances in Sabzazar police limits here on Monday.

The victims identified as Syed Anis-ud-Din, 60, and Nasira Bibi, 45, lived in their house in Hassan Town. On the day of the incident, they were spotted dead in their house. Anis’s brother-in-law from first wife, who lived nearby, informed the police. The victims were stabbed. Police launched an investigation.

According to an initial report, Nasira was second wife of Anis. His first wife died sometimes ago. He had two children from the first wife. After the death of his first wife, he married Nasira. His both sons were settled abroad. His in-laws from first wife also lived nearby his house.

Police said the bodies were decomposed. It looked they might have been murdered at least three days back (Friday). When the family members could not make contact with them, they asked his in-laws who lived nearby to get information about them. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.