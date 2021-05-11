10 more COVID-19 deaths, 297 new cases reported

Rawalpindi : As many as 10 patients suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the illness in the last 24 hours keeping the third wave of the outbreak extremely dreadful in this region of the country as compared to the first two waves of outbreak.

It is important that in May so far, in the last 10 days, the virus has claimed as many as 65 lives from the twin cities from where a total of 1,628 patients have so far lost their lives due to the illness.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Monday reveals that in the last 24 hours, another 297 patients have been tested positive from the region taking tally to 101,210. As many as 226 new patients have been tested positive for the disease in the last 24 hours from the federal capital taking tally to 78,200 of which 67,025 patients have recovered.

The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital has reached 10,460 while death of seven more patients from ICT in a day has taken death toll to 715 on Monday.

Meanwhile, in the last 24 hours, another three patients belonging to Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to COVID-19 taking death toll from the district to 913 while 71 new patients have been tested positive from Rawalpindi taking tally to 23,010 of which 20,783 have achieved cure.

On Monday, the number of active cases from the district was 1,314 of which 84 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,230.