This letter refers to the editorial ‘Vulnerable women’ (May 10). It is an unfortunate truth that around 70 to 90 percent of married women in our country face some form of domestic violence. Even though violence against women is a reality in almost every part of the world, the situation in countries like Pakistan, India and Afghanistan is even worse. Domestic violence also has damaging effects on children. It is important to mention that the country has multiple laws that aim at putting an end to violence against women, but they play no role in providing protection to women. Some time back, the prime minister expressed that the reason for an increase in rape crimes is how women dress. This statement was irresponsible. In our country, children under five have also been a victim of child sexual abuse.

It is time the government took serious steps towards creating a safe environment for our women.

Irfan Rasheed Baloch

Karachi