Social sector uplift to be prioritised in next ADP: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chief minister has said that social sector development would be prioritised in the next ADP. The regional needs would be prioritised in development schemes.

The chief minister chaired a video-link meeting in his office on Monday to map out the annual development programme’s priorities for the financial year 2021-22.

The meeting expounded suggestions to include Punjab-based mega development projects in the public sector development programme. Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht, P&D chairman and others attended the meeting while Federal P&D Minister Asad Umar, Federal Industries Minister Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Deputy Chairman Planning Commission and NHA chairman participated through a video link. Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said that social sector development would be prioritised in the next ADP. The regional needs would be prioritised in development schemes as a separate development package had been devised for every district in consultation with the respective MNAs and MPAs, he added. A balanced package has been devised for PSDF by identifying local needs, he added.

The chief minister apprised that the projects worth billions of rupees were being started under public-private partnership to provide more facilities to the masses by expediting the composite economic development process. Every area in Punjab will be provided with its rights and new projects were also being started along with timely completion of ongoing schemes, the chief minister concluded.

Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Hammad Azhar and Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar presented proposals for the next ADP and the participants agreed to further promote synergy between the Planning Commission and the Punjab government.

AL AQSA MOSQUE: The chief minister condemned attacks on historic Al-Aqsa Mosque worshippers and termed it the worst violation of human rights and all humanitarian norms.

In a statement, the CM regretted the Israeli forces barged into the Al-Aqsa Mosque, during the holy month of Ramazan. He urged upon the international community to take immediate notice of Israeli brutalities. He also prayed for the early recovery of the wounded Palestinians and stressed upon the global conscience to take immediate steps for the protection of Palestinians.

CONDEMNS ATTACK ON FC MEN: Usman Buzdar strongly condemned terrorists’ attack on FC personnel in Turbat and extended sympathies to the bereaved families. In a statement issued here, Usman Buzdar paid rich tributes to the sacrifice of the martyrs adding that brave sons are maintaining peace with their precious blood. The government pays tributes to the sacrifices of the martyrs and the terrorists cannot shake the strong commitment of the nation as Pakistanis are united for complete elimination of the menace of terrorism, he added and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

SOPs: Sardar Usman Buzdar directed the line departments to ensure strict compliance of anti-corona SOPs as there was no room for any negligence in this regard.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said that timely steps had been taken by the government for the protection of the life of people, adding that observance of precautions was an effective way to deal with the virus. The PTI government was standing with the people at this difficult moment while the citizens should remain confined to their homes to remain safe from this illness, he maintained.

APPROVES REMISSION

The chief minister has approved a special remission of 60 days in the sentences of convicts on the occasion of Eidul Fitr. This will facilitate hundreds of prisoners, incarcerated in various jails, to celebrate the Eid occasion with their loved ones.

In this regard, the chief minister also asserted the government’s commitment to reform the jail manual according to emerging needs for bringing ease to the lives of inmates.

GREETS CRICKET TEAM: The chief minister felicitated the national cricket team over a clean sweep victory in the Test series against Zimbabwe. In a message here on Monday, the chief minister said that the players had achieved success by showing the best teamwork, adding that batsman Abid Ali played an important role in this regard.