14-year-old girl raped in Sehwan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SUKKUR: A 14-year-old-girl has been gang-raped by four criminals in Sehwan and the police have registered a case. The father of the victim came up to the police station to get an FIR registered against four criminals. The father accused them of kidnapping his 14-year-old daughter and raping her multiple times. The police have registered the case and shifted the victim to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.