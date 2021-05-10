close
Mon May 10, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 10, 2021

14-year-old girl raped in Sehwan

SUKKUR: A 14-year-old-girl has been gang-raped by four criminals in Sehwan and the police have registered a case. The father of the victim came up to the police station to get an FIR registered against four criminals. The father accused them of kidnapping his 14-year-old daughter and raping her multiple times. The police have registered the case and shifted the victim to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities.

