Mon May 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
May 10, 2021

Six children drown in Sukkur region

National

 
May 10, 2021

SUKKUR: As many as six children, including two cousins, drowned in different incidents in Sukkur region.

Reports said two boys, identified as 10-year-old Zaheer Leghari and his cousin 12-year old Gulshan Leghari, drowned in Rice Canal in Larkana. In a similar incident, two boys drowned in Phulili Canal. The divers rescued a boy, identified as Noman Lashari, while two bodies, identified as Ajali and Sameer, were recovered from the canal.

Meanwhile, reports said in the Ahmedpur area of Khairpur, a boy drowned in a watercourse while he was taking bath. In another incident of similar nature in village Sanjar Chang of taluka Faiz Ganj in Khairpur, a boy Haresh fall into the water pond and died.

