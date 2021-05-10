Threat alert for Sukkur: Two TTP terrorists enter Pakistan

SUKKUR: The Sindh Home Department has issued a threat alert to the Sukkur Police regarding the presence of two terrorists of the banned-outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The letter told the Sukkur Police that it has been reported that two suicide bombers of the banned-outfit TTP have recently entered Pakistan from Afghanistan, and they disguised themselves in female clothing. The alert said the bombers might reportedly stay in Pakistan, at the house of a local resident, identified as Babu, at Mehran Hotel near Station Road, district Sukkur. It further mentioned that the terrorists may plan to carry out suicide bombing on the eve of Eidul Fitr, but exact area or target could not be ascertained.

The home department directed the police and security agencies to ensure vigilance, while foolproof security measures should be taken to avert any untoward situation. Reports said after the threat alert, the Sukkur Police and LEAs have beefed up the security measures and set up various check posts, snap checking and started collecting data of the guests from all local restaurants, hotels, and motels.