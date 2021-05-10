NA-249: ECP notifies Mandokhail as returned candidate

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP Sunday finally notified PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Mandokhail as the returned candidate from the NA-249, Karachi, following the recount. The by-election was conducted on April 29, and PPP candidate had emerged winner, bagging 16,156 votes and PMLNâ€™s Miftah Ismail was runner up with 15,473 votes. However, after the recount after he had applied for, Mandokhailâ€™s votes were reduced to 15, 656 and Miftahâ€™s votes came down to 14,747 votes.