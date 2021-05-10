Sarwar calls for UN intervention for Palestinians

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has termed the silence of the United Nations on the terrorism of the Israeli forces on the Palestinian people as shameful and said that the time has come for the Muslim Ummah to formulate a definite policy against Israeli terrorism.

Regional peace will remain a dream until the Palestine and Kashmir issues are resolved, he reiterated. In a Tweet on Sunday, Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar shared a video of Israeli troops firing on Al-Aqsa Mosque, saying that the attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli terrorist forces during the holy month of Ramazan is a shameful crime. The Israeli crimes are condemnable, and the international community particularly the United Nations must intervene immediately and put an end to the human rights violations. While paying tribute to the Palestinian people, Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for the just cause of innocent Palestinians. Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that despite the worst incidents of Israeli terrorism, the silence and indifference of the United Nations is condemnable. If Israel thinks that it can demoralise the Palestinian people through its terrorism, it will not happen. The time has come for not only the United Nations to take note of these atrocities, but also to force Israel to stop the ongoing terrorism against the Palestinian people and to grant them the freedom they deserve.

The governor said that by targeting defenceless worshipers, Israel has left behind Hitler's atrocities. Kashmir and the Palestinian issues have to be resolved for peace in the world because as long as the Palestinian people and Kashmiris do not get freedom, regional peace cannot prevail. It is also the responsibility of the Muslim Ummah to adopt an unequivocal policy to support Palestinians in their just struggle for freedom, he maintained.