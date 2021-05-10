Mercedes masterstroke helps Hamilton deny Verstappen

BARCELONA: Lewis Hamilton claimed his fifth successive Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen after a Mercedes pit-stop masterstroke.

Hamilton moved on to 98 career wins after a surprise second change of tyres hoodwinked Red Bull to lift him 14 points clear of Verstappen in the drivers’ standings.

Valtteri Bottas took third with Charles Leclerc’s Ferrari in fourth.

Hamilton had set off from pole for the 100th time but was beaten to the first corner by Verstappen, with Leclerc dishing out the same treatment on Bottas on turn two.

On lap eight Yuki Tsunoda’s Sunday drive in Catalonia came to a premature end when his Alpha Tauri came to a grinding halt.

“Engine stop” the Japanese rookie lamented as the safety car emerged briefly to remove the immobile obstacle.

Verstappen held off Hamilton comfortably on the restart on lap 11, with Leclerc continuing to split the two Mercedes.

With a third of the race completed the first round of pit stops began, with all eyes on which of the front two with less than a second between them would blink first.

Verstappen it was who came in on lap 25, but the pit stop was slow by a couple of seconds in another minor but potentially critical error by the Red Bull title pretenders.

The Mercedes pit wall pulled Hamilton in for a lightning stop a few laps later as they pinned their hopes on fresher medium tyres making the difference towards the finish.

At the midway point Hamilton set the fastest lap to go less than two and a half seconds behind his Dutch rival. The gap was less than a second shortly after.

On lap 43 Mercedes played their ace card.

Hamilton, half a second off the lead, came into the pits for a second new set of mediums.

He reemerged with under 23sec to make up on Verstappen, who with tyre wear was in danger of becoming a sitting duck for the man in pursuit of a record eighth drivers’ title.

Hamilton asked his pit wall: “How far have I got to catch up?”

“Currently 22 seconds... we’ve done it before...” came back the reply.

There was a note of desperation on Red Bull’s radio with Verstappen suggesting “I don’t know how we are going to make it to the end”.

Hamilton moved into second but there was no hint of team orders with Bottas forcing his teammate into full overtaking mode.