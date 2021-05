Fawad shares PM’s barefooted image in Madina

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday shared an image of arrival of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Madina barefooted along with his spouse.

He shared the image on his Twitter account along with a tweet in Urdu, which says, “Sarkar e Dou-aalam Mohammad Mustafa Sal-Allaho Alaihay Wasslam kay darbaar men ghulam ki haazri adab ka qareena kay jootay pehnay ki jasarat Darbar e Mustafa men to kya inkay shehir men bhi nahin…kay adab pehla qareena hay mohabbat kay qareeno men”.