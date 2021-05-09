close
Sun May 09, 2021
May 9, 2021

Govt greeted on Amazon negotiations

Lahore

May 9, 2021

LAHORE: E-Commerce Galaxy congratulated the government of Pakistan on successfully negotiating with Amazon to include Pakistan on the list of the approved countries.

Sarmad Sufian, country director, E-Commerce Galaxy, said this is a significant export addition to Pakistan’s revenue. This allows the Pakistan manufactures to reach the world with their high quality and rightly priced products.

This would open the doors to world trade for the entrepreneurs in Pakistan to enter the e-commerce world.

