Mother of three found hanged

A mother of three children allegedly ended her life by hanging herself in a Orangi Town house on Saturday.

After getting information, police and rescuers reached the house located near the Fish Market area and transported the casualty to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. She was identified as 29-year-old Saba, wife of Ali.

According to police, the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan. She was the mother of three children and her husband is a scarp dealer.

The parents of the woman have approached the police for a postmortem, while the police are waiting for the medical report.