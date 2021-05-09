Nestle publishes report

LAHORE: Nestle Pakistan recently published its sustainability report for 2020: ‘Nestle in Society: Creating Shared Value (CSV), highlighting its three main global focus areas: for individuals and families, for communities, and for the planet, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Highlighting Nestle’s CSV philosophy, Samer Chedid, CEO, Nestle Pakistan, said, “Creating Shared Value remains the fundamental guiding principle for how we do business. We believe that we will be successful in the long term by creating value for both our shareholders and for society.”

“The health of our company is intrinsically linked to the health and resilience of the society we operate in; this is why Nestlé’s purpose is to unlock the power of food to enhance quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come” Chedid added.

Chedid further pointed out Nestlé Pakistan’s CSV initiatives were geared towards addressing the challenges faced by the country. “We are taking steps and introducing various initiatives in our manufacturing units and beyond, to exhibit Respect for the Future. Our global focus areas are firmly embedded in our purpose, and our efforts in each of these areas are in line with the UN SDGs,” Chedid said.