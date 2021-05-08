Probe against poultry, ghee/cooking oil sectors after Eid: Firdous

RAWALPINDI: After Eid-ul-Fitr, the government is going to launch investigations against poultry, ghee/cooking oil and other sectors related to eatable items to note why they have increased prices. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will investigate these sectors, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister for Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said this while talking to media persons during her visit to the Haidry Chowk Sasta Ramazan Bazaar here on Friday. She said: “We don’t have any enemy except inflation. We are fighting profiteers and hoarders.” She said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif wants to go to foreign countries for relaxation, therefore he contacted courts. “We are sad to impose a lockdown, but we prefer people’s health to everything else,” she said and advised people to follow SOPs properly to ease the lockdown after Eid-ul-Fitr. She said nobody will arrange Eid Milan Party and politicians will follow this rule as they are the role model for the public.

After seeing the rush of people at the sugar counter during her visit, she directed increasing the number of sugar counters and said it is not the policy of the PTI government to keep people in queues for sugar. She reviewed prices in the bazaar. She said the government has provided a big relief package to people, but people are “abusing us due to mismanagement in Sasta Ramazan Bazaars”.