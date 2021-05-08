Lessons learnt from Ehsaas are relevant beyond borders: Sania

ISLAMABAD: Lessons learnt from Ehsaas are relevant beyond Pakistan’s national borders, said SAPM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Dr Sania Nishtar while addressing UN-ECOSOC Development Cooperation Forum 2021 as keynote speaker.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Munir Akram in his capacity as the President of United Nations’ Department for Economic and Social Affairs (UN-ECOSOC) convened the 7th biennial high-level Development Cooperation Forum (DCF). The DCF is the principal global platform for policy dialogue on development cooperation.