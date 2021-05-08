Meeting reviews progress on uplift projects in Swat

MINGORA: A meeting chaired by Commissioner Malakand Division Zaheer-ul-Islam on Friday reviewed progress on various development projects in Swat district.

Special Secretary to Chief Minister Muhammad Khaliq, DIG Malakand Division Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, Deputy Commissioner Swat Junaid Khan, heads and representatives of district departments attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed police reforms, agricultural development, health and education for all, ease of transportation through road linkages, clean water supply, sports facilities, establishment of rescue services and judicial complex, and electricity and gas projects.

The meeting was informed that 92 schemes have been completed under the special package for the areas affected by terrorism while 65 projects have been completed to uplift of underdeveloped areas of the district.

Similarly, 158 projects are underway under Malakand Area Development Programme out of which 26 have been completed.

The meeting was informed that judicial complexes were being constructed at Matta and Khwazakhela.

In the field of higher education, an Agricultural University is being set up for which PC-1 was in the final stage while suitable land for the establishment of degree colleges at Charbagh, Saidu Sharif and Khwazakhela was being acquired.

Progress was also reviewed on the establishment of Women’s University Campus at Swat University and transfer of various departments to Swat University main campus.

The meeting was informed that progress has also been made on the construction of hospitals in Kabal, Barikot and Chaprial and THQ Hospital and Burn and Trauma Centre in Matta. Similarly, work is underway at Saidu College of Dentistry in the field of medical education.