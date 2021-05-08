PPP leader blasts govt for poor economic policies

PESHAWAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) provincial president Humayun Khan has said the wrong economic policies of the inefficient rulers have made lives miserable for underprivileged people.

Talking to journalists here on Friday, he said the prices of daily commodities had gone out of the reach of the commoners and were still increasing with each passing day.

He said the “selected” prime minister was confessing price hike but no action was being taken against the people responsible for it. He said there was no mechanism in the demand and supply of the required items.

The PPP leader said the sitting government, instead of providing relief to the poor, has snatched rights to living and food from people. He said the rulers should take practical steps to provide relief to people instead of making tall claims and announcements only.

Hamayun Khan said the prime minister was calling others thieves, but that he in fact was protecting thieves himself. He held the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) responsible for introducing indecency in politics, culture of abuses and character assassination.