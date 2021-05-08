Traders warned to ensure observance of week-long lockdown

MANSEHRA: District administration has warned traders to abide by the week-long lockdown being imposed in the district by the order of the provincial government, otherwise the law would take its due course.

“I expect complete cooperation from you to ensure the enforcement of lockdown in letter and spirit from May 8 to 16, otherwise the violators would be taken to task under the relevant laws,” Dr Qasim Ali Khan, the deputy commissioner, told traders’ central body here on Friday.

The office-bearers and other members of the business community, led by their president Malik Shakeel Awan, met the deputy commissioner at his office and discussed with him the matters related to the lockdown.

The deputy commissioner said that whatever the government was doing was in the larger public interest and their safety.

“The novel coronavirus positivity ratio is increasing with each passing day and people have been falling victims to the pandemic and in such a situation, we cannot compromise on the safety of our people,” said Dr Qasim.

The official said that assistant commissioners and additional assistant commissioners would actively check the enforcement of the lockdown.

“We have already imposed a complete ban on businesses during Chand Raat,” he said.

The president of the traders body Malik Shakeel Awan said that the business community would extend all possible help to the administration in the enforcement of the lockdown.