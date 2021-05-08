Jubilee Life, Charter for Compassion established25 libraries in Karachi

KARACHI: Jubilee Life Insurance, the leading life insurance company in the private sector of Pakistan collaborated with Charter for Compassion Pakistan, a not-for-profit in the development sector, for the initiative of Collaborative Libraries Project (CLP). Today marks the completion of this project, under which they have established 25 libraries across different schools located in the underserved areas of Karachi.

The Collaborative Libraries Project (CLP) is part of the Compassionate Karachi (CK) movement which is a broader initiative with the vision of promoting quality education for all. The objective behind the initiative was to identify and build libraries in schools where the concept of a library is unknown to children and in the process, inculcate the habit of reading and as a result, develop compassion in the younger generation. Setting up these libraries was divided into three phases; development of the library, employee engagement initiative and the handing over to the school.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Javed Ahmed, MD and CEO, Jubilee Life Insurance stated “The importance of reading is well known to all of us. We stand here today due to the knowledge we have acquired over the years and knowing this it is our duty to give back and make the effort towards bringing all societies of the country at par.”

Adding to this, Mr. Amin Hashwani, founder - Charter for Compassion said “Only through the support extended towards this initiative by the esteemed organisation Jubilee Life Insurance, we have managed to make it a success.”****